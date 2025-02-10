Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Tamil Nadu Governor's Silence on Legislative Bills

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's prolonged silence on legislative bills, questioning his decision to withhold assent and refer them to the President. The court examined the constitutional provisions regarding the Governor's powers and emphasized the supremacy of parliamentary democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:11 IST
Supreme Court Questions Tamil Nadu Governor's Silence on Legislative Bills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court scrutinized Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's extended silence regarding bills passed by the legislative assembly, expressing doubts over his authority to withhold assent and send re-passed bills to the President.

Addressing the dispute, the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan queried Attorney General R Venkataramani, reserving its final decision. The Governor's delayed response prompted Tamil Nadu to approach the apex court, citing pending bills since 2020.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi emphasized the dominance of parliamentary democracy, arguing the Governor's lack of discretion under Article 200, in alignment with the court's interpretation post the landmark Kesavananda Bharati case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025