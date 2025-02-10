Rwanda-Backed Rebels Stir Regional Tensions in Congo
The march by Rwanda-backed rebels across eastern Congo risks escalating into a regional conflict, with countries such as Burundi, Uganda, and Tanzania already involved. Despite diplomatic efforts, tensions remain high. The rebels are accused of exploiting Congo's minerals, with regional leaders wielding influence over potential resolutions.
The relentless advance of Rwanda-backed rebels through eastern Congo poses a looming threat of regional conflict, warn analysts, as involvement from neighboring countries continues to grow. With the mineral-rich territory under contention, the situation remains tense, as leaders scramble for effective measures to halt the violence.
Despite capturing Goma last month and advancing toward another provincial capital, the M23 rebels have yet to be challenged decisively. A summit involving regional leaders over the weekend concluded without concrete strategies, only urging for dialogue and an immediate ceasefire while failing to demand the withdrawal of rebels from Goma.
The complex tapestry of alliances, alongside long-standing ethnic and political tensions, further complicates efforts to broker peace. Prominent regional players such as Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda remain central to any diplomatic solution, yet their historical frictions could exacerbate the ongoing conflict, risking broader regional instability.
