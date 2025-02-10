Fury Erupts Over Attack on Chilkur Temple Priest
A priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, C S Rangarajan, was attacked by members of the fringe group 'Rama Rajyam'. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from political, religious, and social leaders, who demand strong action against the perpetrators to protect the sanctity of temples.
The Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad became the center of attention following an attack on its priest, C S Rangarajan, by individuals identifying with the fringe group 'Rama Rajyam'.
Authorities have apprehended the group's founder, K Veer Raghava Reddy, along with five other members. State and national leaders have condemned the violent assault, calling for stringent action against the perpetrators.
The attack has roused concerns regarding religious freedoms and security among temple officials and leaders. Many are calling for a thorough investigation to ensure such incidents are not repeated, highlighting the need for temple sanctity protection.
