Fury Erupts Over Attack on Chilkur Temple Priest

The Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad became the center of attention following an attack on its priest, C S Rangarajan, by individuals identifying with the fringe group 'Rama Rajyam'.

Authorities have apprehended the group's founder, K Veer Raghava Reddy, along with five other members. State and national leaders have condemned the violent assault, calling for stringent action against the perpetrators.

The attack has roused concerns regarding religious freedoms and security among temple officials and leaders. Many are calling for a thorough investigation to ensure such incidents are not repeated, highlighting the need for temple sanctity protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)