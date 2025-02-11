Diplomatic Deadlock: Russia Stands Firm on Ukraine Conditions
Russia insists on the full implementation of President Putin's conditions before ending the Ukrainian conflict, emphasizing talks will only succeed if fundamental issues are resolved. Despite Trump's optimistic outlook, Moscow maintains a firm stance against making territorial concessions or allowing Ukraine's NATO ambitions.
In a stark warning, Russia's top diplomat for U.S. affairs stated that all of President Vladimir Putin's conditions must be met in full to end the conflict in Ukraine. This confirms Moscow's no-compromise stance, posing a challenge for U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to swiftly resolve the war.
The Kremlin remains firm, underscoring its demands outlined last June, including Ukraine abandoning its NATO ambitions and withdrawing troops from disputed territories. Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister, emphasized the necessity of addressing 'fundamental reasons' for conflict resolution.
Ukraine and its Western allies, striving to reclaim territory and counter Russian assertions, have accused Moscow of a colonial land grab. As diplomatic tensions rise, both sides grapple with finding common ground amidst a complex web of geopolitical interests.
