Empowering Legislators: Khattar's Vision for Effective Governance

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized the vital role of legislators in fostering constructive dialogue during an orientation program for Haryana MLAs. Khattar, a former Chief Minister, shared his experiences, highlighting the need for thorough legislative understanding and the creation or amendment of laws to meet public aspirations.

The two-day event, organized with PRIDE, featured insights from prominent figures, including speakers from the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabhas, and underscored the importance of technology and committee participation for effective legislative work.

With 40 first-time members in the current Haryana Assembly, the program aimed to empower legislators, stressing fact-based dialogue, adapting to technology, and active participation in legislative committees to address constituent concerns effectively.

