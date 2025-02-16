Karnataka Leads the Nation in Panchayat Empowerment
Karnataka has been recognized as the top state in India for the devolution of power to Panchayats, according to a joint study by the Indian Institute of Public Administration and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. This ranking highlights the state's commitment to financial autonomy and grassroots democracy.
Karnataka has clinched the top spot in a nationwide evaluation of power devolution to Panchayats, according to a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised this recognition, stressing the state's commitment to empowering grassroots governance.
Highlighting Karnataka's achievements, Siddaramaiah noted the state led in financial autonomy and effective use of the 15th Finance Commission grants, alongside strong Gram Sabhas and social audits. The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, led by Minister Priyank Kharge, was credited for fostering effective resource use and participatory democracy.
The report, titled 'Status of Devolution of Panchayat in States: An Indicative Evidence Based Ranking,' listed Karnataka with a top index score of 72.23, followed by Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. This evaluation underscores the importance of decentralization as a driver for rural development and inclusive growth.
