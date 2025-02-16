Major Bust: Smugglers Caught with Rs 25 Lakh Worth of Smack

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities on Sunday apprehended two smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, seizing 252 grams of smack valued at Rs 25 lakh, according to police officials.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Abhishek Singh and 40-year-old Ashok, both hailing from Bansi village, were captured during a special anti-narcotics operation led by Superintendent of Police Kudwar Anupam Singh.

The arrests were made near a primary school in Bansi village, where police successfully confiscated the contraband. A case is now lodged against the accused under sections 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as stated by Kudwar Station House Officer Chandrabhan Verma. Both suspects have been remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)