Left Menu

Major Bust: Smugglers Caught with Rs 25 Lakh Worth of Smack

In Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, police arrested two individuals with 252 grams of smack valued at Rs 25 lakh. The operation, overseen by Superintendent Anupam Singh, is part of an anti-narcotics drive. The smugglers, Abhishek Singh and Ashok, now face charges under the NDPS Act and are in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:36 IST
Major Bust: Smugglers Caught with Rs 25 Lakh Worth of Smack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities on Sunday apprehended two smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, seizing 252 grams of smack valued at Rs 25 lakh, according to police officials.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Abhishek Singh and 40-year-old Ashok, both hailing from Bansi village, were captured during a special anti-narcotics operation led by Superintendent of Police Kudwar Anupam Singh.

The arrests were made near a primary school in Bansi village, where police successfully confiscated the contraband. A case is now lodged against the accused under sections 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as stated by Kudwar Station House Officer Chandrabhan Verma. Both suspects have been remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025