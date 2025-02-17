Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as M23 Rebels Seize Bukavu

The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have taken control of Bukavu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, causing alarm over a potential regional conflict. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of interference, and the rebels deny being a Rwandan proxy. Tensions threaten to spark a broader regional war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 01:27 IST
Tensions Escalate as M23 Rebels Seize Bukavu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels advanced on Sunday into the center of Bukavu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, meeting little resistance, as reported by witnesses and the armed group. This development has led to Congo accusing Rwanda of ignoring calls for a ceasefire.

Rebel commander Bernard Byamungu stated that M23 gained control of the city by midday. The M23 has aimed to seize this commercial hub since capturing Goma in late January, dealing a significant blow to Kinshasa's authority in the east. However, the Congolese government partly acknowledges rebel presence in Bukavu, sharply criticizing Rwanda's alleged involvement.

The rapid territorial gains by M23, coupled with suspected participation of Rwandan troops, are intensifying fears of a broader regional war rooted in old tensions. Although Rwanda denies these allegations, Britain's foreign ministry expressed alarm at the situation's potential to escalate regional conflicts with a devastating human cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025