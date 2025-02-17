Tensions Escalate as M23 Rebels Seize Bukavu

The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels advanced on Sunday into the center of Bukavu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, meeting little resistance, as reported by witnesses and the armed group. This development has led to Congo accusing Rwanda of ignoring calls for a ceasefire.

Rebel commander Bernard Byamungu stated that M23 gained control of the city by midday. The M23 has aimed to seize this commercial hub since capturing Goma in late January, dealing a significant blow to Kinshasa's authority in the east. However, the Congolese government partly acknowledges rebel presence in Bukavu, sharply criticizing Rwanda's alleged involvement.

The rapid territorial gains by M23, coupled with suspected participation of Rwandan troops, are intensifying fears of a broader regional war rooted in old tensions. Although Rwanda denies these allegations, Britain's foreign ministry expressed alarm at the situation's potential to escalate regional conflicts with a devastating human cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)