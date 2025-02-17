China's military has condemned the transit of a Canadian warship through the Taiwan Strait, after monitoring the vessel with air and naval forces. This incursion came shortly after similar maneuvers by U.S. Navy ships. The Canadian action has stirred diplomatic tensions over the contentious waterway.

The Taiwan Strait, considered by many, including the U.S. and Taiwan, as an international waterway, is fiercely claimed by China, which sees the path as a part of its sovereign territory. Canada's actions were criticized by China's People's Liberation Army as deliberately provocative, further destabilizing peace in the region.

The transit occurred amid ongoing Chinese military activities near Taiwan, with both Chinese and Taiwanese governments identifying the Canadian ship as the Ottawa. Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed Canada's actions, viewing them as support for the Strait's openness and international status. Meanwhile, tensions remain, with frequent military maneuvers near the island by Chinese forces.

