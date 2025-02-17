Left Menu

Supreme Court Considers CBI Probe into Chandni Chowk Constructions

The Supreme Court is contemplating ordering a CBI investigation into unauthorized constructions in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. The court criticized the Delhi High Court and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for regulatory failures. A committee of independent experts might inspect the site as part of the investigation.

The Supreme Court hinted on Monday at the possibility of directing a CBI investigation into unauthorized constructions in Delhi's bustling Chandni Chowk area.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's inaction over illegal constructions, voicing concerns about alleged complicity with builders.

The court also criticized the Delhi High Court for hastily dismissing related cases and suggested a thorough investigation might involve an expert team assessing the fairness of MCD's actions and reasons for allowing unauthorized buildings.

