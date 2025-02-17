Supreme Court Considers CBI Probe into Chandni Chowk Constructions

The Supreme Court hinted on Monday at the possibility of directing a CBI investigation into unauthorized constructions in Delhi's bustling Chandni Chowk area.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's inaction over illegal constructions, voicing concerns about alleged complicity with builders.

The court also criticized the Delhi High Court for hastily dismissing related cases and suggested a thorough investigation might involve an expert team assessing the fairness of MCD's actions and reasons for allowing unauthorized buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)