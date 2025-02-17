Left Menu

Sri Lankan Parliament Paves Way for Long-Delayed Local Elections

Sri Lanka's Parliament unanimously approved a legal amendment to facilitate local council elections, stalled due to financial constraints during the nation's economic crisis. The Supreme Court had earlier mandated the elections, accusing the former president of obstructing them. The government aims to conduct the election by April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:17 IST
Sri Lankan Parliament Paves Way for Long-Delayed Local Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Parliament took a significant step on Monday by unanimously approving a legal amendment to enable the holding of long-postponed local council elections. The Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill received overwhelming support, with 187 members voting in favor and none against, following a debate that extended for over four hours.

In a previous ruling, the Supreme Court determined that a two-thirds parliamentary majority was necessary to pass the bill. The elections were delayed twice in 2023 amid a dire economic crisis, as the former government invoked financial shortages to justify the postponement. The Opposition, however, challenged this decision, alleging that then-president Ranil Wickremesinghe withheld funds due to concerns about potential electoral losses.

The Supreme Court supported the Opposition's petition, ruling that the election should proceed swiftly and finding that Wickremesinghe had violated fundamental voter rights. The newly approved bill enables the annulment of 2023 nominations and empowers the Elections Commission to seek new ones. Government sources anticipate conducting the elections by April, despite Opposition calls for a delay until the completion of budget debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025