European Leaders Urge Boost in Defense Spending Amidst Unified Front on Ukraine

European leaders gathered in Paris for emergency talks, advocating increased defense spending to enhance Europe's defense capabilities. They discussed deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine, and emphasized European unity in defense strategy. Leaders highlighted transatlantic relations and the role of the EU in peace talks, while also noting fiscal concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 01:53 IST
European Leaders Urge Boost in Defense Spending Amidst Unified Front on Ukraine

In a crucial meeting held on Monday at the Elysee Palace in Paris, European leaders convened to discuss bolstering defense spending across the continent. This move is seen as necessary to enhance Europe's defense capabilities amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

However, there remains a divide over the possibility of deploying European peacekeepers to Ukraine, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressing caution against premature discussions. At the same time, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of European involvement alongside a U.S. security guarantee.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reiterated the necessity of strong transatlantic relations, while Danish and Spanish leaders emphasized the importance of effective EU participation in peace talks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the need for robust security guarantees for Ukraine as Europe reinforces its military commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

