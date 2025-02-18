European Leaders Urge Boost in Defense Spending Amidst Unified Front on Ukraine

In a crucial meeting held on Monday at the Elysee Palace in Paris, European leaders convened to discuss bolstering defense spending across the continent. This move is seen as necessary to enhance Europe's defense capabilities amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

However, there remains a divide over the possibility of deploying European peacekeepers to Ukraine, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressing caution against premature discussions. At the same time, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of European involvement alongside a U.S. security guarantee.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reiterated the necessity of strong transatlantic relations, while Danish and Spanish leaders emphasized the importance of effective EU participation in peace talks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the need for robust security guarantees for Ukraine as Europe reinforces its military commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)