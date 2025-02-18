North Korea Doubles Down on Nuclear Ambitions

North Korea announced on Tuesday its unwavering commitment to expanding its nuclear arsenal, according to the state-run KCNA news agency. The statement, citing the foreign ministry, criticized the United States for maintaining an 'outdated, absurd' policy aimed at denuclearizing North Korea.

The foreign ministry's comments came after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside South Korean and Japanese officials, issued a joint statement during a recent meeting in Germany. The statement reaffirmed their collective dedication to the total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea's response suggests a continued defiance against international pressure and highlights the complexities involved in diplomatic efforts to curb its nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)