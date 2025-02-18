Left Menu

North Korea Doubles Down on Nuclear Ambitions

North Korea declared its intention to enhance its nuclear capabilities, dismissing U.S. efforts for denuclearization. State media labeled these attempts as outdated. This announcement follows a joint statement by U.S., South Korea, and Japan officials reaffirming their commitment to North Korean denuclearization.

Updated: 18-02-2025 02:51 IST
North Korea Doubles Down on Nuclear Ambitions
North Korea announced on Tuesday its unwavering commitment to expanding its nuclear arsenal, according to the state-run KCNA news agency. The statement, citing the foreign ministry, criticized the United States for maintaining an 'outdated, absurd' policy aimed at denuclearizing North Korea.

The foreign ministry's comments came after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside South Korean and Japanese officials, issued a joint statement during a recent meeting in Germany. The statement reaffirmed their collective dedication to the total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea's response suggests a continued defiance against international pressure and highlights the complexities involved in diplomatic efforts to curb its nuclear ambitions.

