Tragic Murder in Agra: Husband Flees After Fatal Attack

A tragic incident unfolded in Agra's Iradatnagar police station area, where a man named Keshav brutally killed his 32-year-old wife, Radha. According to police, Keshav attacked her with a sharp weapon, leaving Radha dead on the scene.

The attack took place on Monday evening in Bagh Khinni village. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Pinhat, Virendra Kumar, confirmed that Keshav targeted his wife's neck and stomach. After committing the crime, he fled, leaving the community in shock.

Radha's brother, Neeraj, revealed that Keshav had an illicit affair with a woman from Gujarat, who allegedly provoked him to commit the crime. Police investigations are underway, with efforts intensifying to apprehend Keshav.

