Tragic Murder in Agra: Husband Flees After Fatal Attack

In Agra's Iradatnagar, a man, Keshav, killed his 32-year-old wife, Radha, by stabbing her multiple times. Police report he fled the scene post-incident. Allegations suggest his actions were influenced by an illicit relationship with a woman from Gujarat. Authorities are actively investigating and pursuing the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 18-02-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 08:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Agra's Iradatnagar police station area, where a man named Keshav brutally killed his 32-year-old wife, Radha. According to police, Keshav attacked her with a sharp weapon, leaving Radha dead on the scene.

The attack took place on Monday evening in Bagh Khinni village. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Pinhat, Virendra Kumar, confirmed that Keshav targeted his wife's neck and stomach. After committing the crime, he fled, leaving the community in shock.

Radha's brother, Neeraj, revealed that Keshav had an illicit affair with a woman from Gujarat, who allegedly provoked him to commit the crime. Police investigations are underway, with efforts intensifying to apprehend Keshav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

