Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights New Jobs, Solar Projects, and Infrastructure Development
The Maharashtra cabinet approved the creation of 346 new posts in the ANTF, a Rs 1,594-crore solar project for the Mhaisal irrigation scheme, and new allocations for infrastructure. Establishing the Sixth State Finance Commission was also announced to enhance financial planning. Ropeway and irrigation projects received significant funding.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved several key initiatives, including the creation of 346 new positions within the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The move comes as part of efforts to bolster the state's capabilities in the fight against drug-related crimes, following the ANTF's establishment in 2023.
In a bid to enhance energy efficiency, the cabinet has sanctioned a Rs 1,594-crore solar project aimed at improving the Mhaisal lift irrigation scheme's efficiency. This project is set to irrigate 1,08,197 hectares in drought-affected areas of Sangli district.
Among additional developments, the cabinet approved the establishment of the Sixth State Finance Commission to play a pivotal role in resource allocation. Additionally, land provisions were made for infrastructure upgrades, including a ropeway project, to improve state connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Leaders Advocate for Financial Support in Crucial Meeting with Finance Commission
Drone Attacks Rock Russian Energy Infrastructure
Rs 51.57 Crore Boost for Palitana's Infrastructure Revamp
Massive Railway Infrastructure Boost in Haryana's Budget
Massive Rail Infrastructure Boost for Punjab and Haryana