Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights New Jobs, Solar Projects, and Infrastructure Development

The Maharashtra cabinet approved the creation of 346 new posts in the ANTF, a Rs 1,594-crore solar project for the Mhaisal irrigation scheme, and new allocations for infrastructure. Establishing the Sixth State Finance Commission was also announced to enhance financial planning. Ropeway and irrigation projects received significant funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:30 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights New Jobs, Solar Projects, and Infrastructure Development
anti-narcotics teams Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved several key initiatives, including the creation of 346 new positions within the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The move comes as part of efforts to bolster the state's capabilities in the fight against drug-related crimes, following the ANTF's establishment in 2023.

In a bid to enhance energy efficiency, the cabinet has sanctioned a Rs 1,594-crore solar project aimed at improving the Mhaisal lift irrigation scheme's efficiency. This project is set to irrigate 1,08,197 hectares in drought-affected areas of Sangli district.

Among additional developments, the cabinet approved the establishment of the Sixth State Finance Commission to play a pivotal role in resource allocation. Additionally, land provisions were made for infrastructure upgrades, including a ropeway project, to improve state connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025