Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights New Jobs, Solar Projects, and Infrastructure Development

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved several key initiatives, including the creation of 346 new positions within the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The move comes as part of efforts to bolster the state's capabilities in the fight against drug-related crimes, following the ANTF's establishment in 2023.

In a bid to enhance energy efficiency, the cabinet has sanctioned a Rs 1,594-crore solar project aimed at improving the Mhaisal lift irrigation scheme's efficiency. This project is set to irrigate 1,08,197 hectares in drought-affected areas of Sangli district.

Among additional developments, the cabinet approved the establishment of the Sixth State Finance Commission to play a pivotal role in resource allocation. Additionally, land provisions were made for infrastructure upgrades, including a ropeway project, to improve state connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)