Drone Diplomacy: U.S.-Mexico Cooperation in the Skies

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed U.S. drone flights over Mexico as a lawful collaboration between the two nations. Amid tensions with the U.S. designating Mexican cartels as terrorist groups, the drones aim to locate fentanyl labs, reflecting ongoing cooperation in international crime fighting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed U.S. drone flights over Mexican territory, stating they are part of a lawful collaboration with the U.S. government. In her morning press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized the longstanding nature of this partnership.

Sheinbaum made these remarks against the backdrop of strained bilateral relations after U.S. President Donald Trump moved to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. This action forms part of his strategy to curb the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

A U.S. official clarified that the drones, sanctioned by Mexico, are unarmed and tasked with locating fentanyl labs as part of a coordinated international crime-fighting effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

