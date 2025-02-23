Dazzling Arrest at IGI: Diamond-Studded Necklace Seized

A dramatic arrest unfolded at IGI Airport as a man was caught smuggling a lavish gold necklace encrusted with diamonds, valued at an astonishing Rs 6.08 crore. The incident occurred when Customs officers, utilizing profiling techniques, intercepted the suspect arriving from Bangkok.

A meticulous search of the suspect's baggage and person revealed the glittering piece, weighing 40 grams. Delhi Customs confirmed the item's hefty valuation at Rs 6,08,97,329, and promptly took to social media to report the successful seizure.

The necklace has been confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, while the suspect faces arrest under Section 104. The investigation is currently in progress, as authorities delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)