Shocking Crime Stuns Pune: Woman Raped Inside Bus, Hunt for Accused Intensifies

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a history-sheeter inside a stationary bus at Pune's busy Swargate bus station. Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, the accused with a criminal past, is on the run as multiple police teams work tirelessly to apprehend him. The incident has sparked political outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident that has rocked Pune, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a state transport bus at the Swargate bus station. The accused, identified as Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, is a known history-sheeter out on bail and is currently on the run, officials said on Wednesday.

The crime, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders, with opposition figures questioning Maharashtra's Home Department, held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In response, the government has ordered the replacement of all private security guards at the busy bus station.

As authorities race to apprehend Gade, who has a string of past offenses to his name, Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil confirmed that surveillance footage captured the accused leading the victim into the bus. The victim eventually reported the ordeal to the police, leading to the formation of multiple teams tasked with tracking the suspect down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

