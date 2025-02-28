Mexico Extradites Prominent Drug Lords to the U.S.: A Diplomatic Power Play
Mexico is extraditing drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, convicted for the murder of a U.S. agent in 1985, to the United States, along with over two dozen cartel members amid diplomatic tensions. Caro Quintero denied involvement but was captured in 2022 after being released on a technicality in 2013.
In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Mexico is extraditing notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, convicted for the infamous 1985 murder of a U.S. anti-narcotics agent, to the United States along with over two dozen additional cartel suspects.
This development occurs as tensions escalate between the United States and Mexico concerning security and migration issues, alongside President Donald Trump's tariff threats.
Sources report that the handover is part of a broader effort involving prominent figures like Miguel Angel Trevino Morales and Oscar Omar Trevino Morales of the Los Zetas cartel, signaling a heightened focus on cross-border crime collaboration.
