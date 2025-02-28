Left Menu

Mexico Extradites Prominent Drug Lords to the U.S.: A Diplomatic Power Play

Mexico is extraditing drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, convicted for the murder of a U.S. agent in 1985, to the United States, along with over two dozen cartel members amid diplomatic tensions. Caro Quintero denied involvement but was captured in 2022 after being released on a technicality in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:36 IST
Mexico Extradites Prominent Drug Lords to the U.S.: A Diplomatic Power Play
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Mexico is extraditing notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, convicted for the infamous 1985 murder of a U.S. anti-narcotics agent, to the United States along with over two dozen additional cartel suspects.

This development occurs as tensions escalate between the United States and Mexico concerning security and migration issues, alongside President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Sources report that the handover is part of a broader effort involving prominent figures like Miguel Angel Trevino Morales and Oscar Omar Trevino Morales of the Los Zetas cartel, signaling a heightened focus on cross-border crime collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025