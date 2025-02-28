Nicaragua Withdraws from UN Human Rights Council Amid Controversy
Nicaragua has withdrawn from the UN Human Rights Council following a critical report on human rights violations by President Daniel Ortega's government. Vice President Rosario Murillo labeled the withdrawal as "sovereign," while critics highlight the move as Nicaragua's attempt to evade international human rights obligations.
Nicaragua announced its withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday, a day after a UN report urged the global community to address human rights abuses under President Daniel Ortega's regime.
Vice President Rosario Murillo declared the withdrawal 'sovereign and irrevocable,' ceasing participation in council activities. The UN report accused Ortega's government of turning Nicaragua into an authoritarian state.
Critics, including a group of several countries, expressed regret, labeling Nicaragua's exit an alarming isolation move that dodges responsibility for human rights obligations. Meanwhile, Venezuela criticized the report, citing double standards and politicization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
