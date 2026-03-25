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Lights, Camera, Connection: Delhi Hosts Grand International Film Festival

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, highlighting its role in cultural exchange. The festival will feature over 140 films, with events supporting filmmakers and artists. Gupta emphasized governmental support for arts, aiming to boost tourism and inspire young filmmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:55 IST
Lights, Camera, Connection: Delhi Hosts Grand International Film Festival
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially opened the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 on Wednesday, underscoring the festival's crucial role in fostering cultural exchange through cinema.

With over 140 films showcased across the city, the event serves as a platform for filmmakers and audiences to engage with diverse storytelling traditions. Gupta highlighted governmental support for cultural sectors, stating that such initiatives would bolster infrastructure, support talent, and boost local tourism.

The festival, hosting numerous actors and filmmakers, offers discussions, masterclasses, and unique screenings, with a focus on inspiring future filmmakers and drawing global attention to Delhi's growing status as a cultural hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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