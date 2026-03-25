Lights, Camera, Connection: Delhi Hosts Grand International Film Festival

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially opened the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 on Wednesday, underscoring the festival's crucial role in fostering cultural exchange through cinema.

With over 140 films showcased across the city, the event serves as a platform for filmmakers and audiences to engage with diverse storytelling traditions. Gupta highlighted governmental support for cultural sectors, stating that such initiatives would bolster infrastructure, support talent, and boost local tourism.

The festival, hosting numerous actors and filmmakers, offers discussions, masterclasses, and unique screenings, with a focus on inspiring future filmmakers and drawing global attention to Delhi's growing status as a cultural hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)