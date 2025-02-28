Left Menu

Nagaland Youth Demand Fair Recruitment After Constable Appointments Quashed

In Nagaland, job aspirants protested after the Gauhati High Court nullified 935 police constable appointments made without advertisements. The court mandated a new transparent recruitment process, urging completion within six months. Protesters demanded justice, labeling the current system as corrupt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Nagaland, a wave of protests erupted following a high-profile court decision. Last year, the Gauhati High Court invalidated the appointments of 935 police constables, citing the absence of recruitment advertisements by the Nagaland government between 2018 and 2019.

The court ruling stemmed from a petition lodged by unemployed youths, seeking transparency and fairness in the hiring process. Protestors gathered outside the police headquarters, demanding justice and highlighting systemic corruption through placards.

The court has since ordered the Nagaland government to advertise fresh recruitment opportunities in widely circulated state newspapers and to ensure that the selection process is concluded within six months. Talks are ongoing between police officials and the state's Home Department to expedite a solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

