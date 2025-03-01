Omar Abdullah Vows to Deliver, Rejects BJP Shadow Cabinet Claims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his government's commitment to fulfilling promises made to the people, refuting the BJP's claim of creating a shadow cabinet. 'There is no shadow cabinet in our country,' Abdullah asserted, emphasizing the legitimacy and authority of the currently ruling cabinet.

Abdullah, during his visit to offer condolences to the Masoodi family, connected the state's leadership with the people's aspirations. Masoodi was related to influential political figures, highlighting the visit's significance amid the evolving political landscape.

In preparation for Ramadan, Abdullah reassured that every necessary facility, including power, water, ration, sanitation, and traffic management, will be provided. The forthcoming Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was also a discussion point with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies.)