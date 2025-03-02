Israel Accepts U.S. Proposal for Temporary Ceasefire Extension in Gaza
Israel agrees to extend a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as proposed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff for Ramadan and Passover periods. While Israel supports additional negotiations, Hamas rejects extending the initial ceasefire phase. Hostage exchanges remain central to discussions, with both sides trading accusations over compliance.
In a strategic move, Israel declared its acceptance of a temporary ceasefire extension in Gaza, as proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff. The decision was announced early Sunday, coinciding with the last hours of the first ceasefire phase.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that on the initial day of this proposal, half of the hostages would be freed. The complete release would follow a permanent ceasefire agreement. Despite Hamas's reluctance to extend the ceasefire's first phase, Israel is poised to negotiate if Hamas consents.
Both parties have levied accusations of agreement violations. While Israel demands an extension based on periodic hostage releases, Hamas stands firm on moving to the next ceasefire phase. Talks have resumed but a definitive consensus remains elusive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
