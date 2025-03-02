Syrian Shifts: The Changing Landscape of Russian Military Bases Post-Assad

Once a hub of Russian military activity, Syria's Hmeimim Air Base now finds itself under new management. Islamist forces have taken over key positions, marking a significant shift in the region's power dynamics.

In the wake of Bashar al-Assad's departure, Syria's interim President Ahmed Sharaa is taking steps to renegotiate the presence of Russian forces. The future of these arrangements hinges on delicate diplomatic negotiations that could redefine the economic and military alliances in the Middle East.

Despite Assad's exit, the strategic significance of Russia's military bases remains unchanged. As discussions between Syrian and Russian officials continue, the possibility of new agreements could stabilize a region still grappling with the aftermath of years of conflict.

