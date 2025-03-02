Left Menu

Scholz Urges Ceasefire as Pathway to Ukraine Peace Talks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suggests that stopping hostilities could pave the way for peace talks regarding Ukraine. He underscores the importance of Ukraine maintaining a robust military post-war to prevent future threats. Scholz shared these views following a European leaders meeting in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 23:29 IST
Scholz Urges Ceasefire as Pathway to Ukraine Peace Talks
Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has indicated that halting hostilities could initiate peace discussions about Ukraine's ongoing conflict. Speaking after a meeting of European leaders in London, Scholz stated, "It would be very helpful if the bombing were to stop...That would also be the starting point for talks that can then continue."

He emphasized the necessity for Ukraine's allies to ensure the country emerges with a strong military after the war concludes. According to Scholz, a powerful defense would be crucial in preventing future aggressions against Ukraine.

"The basis of everything will be a strong army," Scholz declared, setting a clear focus on military strength as a cornerstone for Ukraine's post-war strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025