Scholz Urges Ceasefire as Pathway to Ukraine Peace Talks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has indicated that halting hostilities could initiate peace discussions about Ukraine's ongoing conflict. Speaking after a meeting of European leaders in London, Scholz stated, "It would be very helpful if the bombing were to stop...That would also be the starting point for talks that can then continue."

He emphasized the necessity for Ukraine's allies to ensure the country emerges with a strong military after the war concludes. According to Scholz, a powerful defense would be crucial in preventing future aggressions against Ukraine.

"The basis of everything will be a strong army," Scholz declared, setting a clear focus on military strength as a cornerstone for Ukraine's post-war strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)