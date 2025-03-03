Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Murder Suspects

Three murder suspects were apprehended after a police encounter in northwest Delhi. One suspect, Sahil, was injured in the leg during the shootout. The individuals were previously on the run for a murder case. Authorities are still processing further information.

Updated: 03-03-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals, wanted in connection with a murder case, were arrested following a dramatic police encounter near Prembari Nala in northwest Delhi, officials reported on Monday.

The operation resulted in one of the suspects, identified as Sahil, sustaining a bullet wound to his leg during the exchange of fire, according to police sources.

The three accused had been evading arrest prior to this encounter, and further details regarding the investigation are currently awaited from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

