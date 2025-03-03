Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Murder Suspects

Three individuals, wanted in connection with a murder case, were arrested following a dramatic police encounter near Prembari Nala in northwest Delhi, officials reported on Monday.

The operation resulted in one of the suspects, identified as Sahil, sustaining a bullet wound to his leg during the exchange of fire, according to police sources.

The three accused had been evading arrest prior to this encounter, and further details regarding the investigation are currently awaited from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)