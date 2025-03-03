Left Menu

Maoists Surrender in Telangana: Embracing Peace for a Better Future

Fourteen CPI (Maoists) members surrendered to Telangana police, motivated by welfare initiatives for surrendered Maoists and tribal welfare efforts under 'Operation Cheyutha.' The police have been actively encouraging Maoists to lay down arms, leading to 44 surrenders in two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:01 IST
  • India

In a significant development, fourteen members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) have surrendered to the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana, according to an official release. The surrender took place on Monday in front of District Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju.

The decision by the Maoists was influenced by the welfare programs launched for those who surrender and the activities conducted by police and CRPF to support tribal communities under 'Operation Cheyutha.' These initiatives have led more Maoists to reconsider their path and choose peace.

At a January meeting titled 'Atmeeya Sammelanam,' which was aimed at the families of active and surrendered cadres, officials outlined the benefits of surrendering. This effort has resulted in 44 Maoist members laying down arms in the past two months. The SP has encouraged other Maoists desiring a normal life to reach out through family or local police contacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

