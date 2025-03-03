Left Menu

Revitalizing Governance and Healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is focused on strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies through timely elections to promote grassroots democracy. Healthcare is being enhanced with projects like AIIMS, supporting universal coverage and addressing substance abuse to foster a healthier society.

In a bid to rejuvenate grassroots democracy and governance, Jammu and Kashmir, under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is committing to holding timely elections for Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies. Sinha expressed this resolve during the Union Territory's budget session addressed by the Omar Abdullah-led government.

The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission, established in June 2023, has brightened the prospects for these elections. It recently submitted its recommendations on Other Backward Classes (OBC) representation. Municipal and panchayat terms have either ended or will soon, placing urgency on these elections, which are crucial for promoting citizen participation and empowering local governance.

The healthcare sector is undergoing transformative development. New projects, like AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir, aim to broaden healthcare access. With initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat providing significant financial relief and better medical services, the government focuses on inclusive development. Efforts to establish drug de-addiction centers are also intensifying, paving the way for a healthier society.

