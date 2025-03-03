Left Menu

Justice Efforts for Prakriti Lamsal: Nepal Rallies for Answers

The Nepalese government, led by Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, is dedicated to securing justice for Prakriti Lamsal, a B Tech student at KIIT, Odisha, who was found dead in her hostel room last month. Diplomatic measures are being taken in collaboration with Indian authorities to ensure justice.

  • Nepal

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba met with Prakriti Lamsal's grieving parents on Monday, assuring them of the government's unwavering endeavor to secure justice for their daughter. The third-year B Tech student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) tragically passed away last month under circumstances still under investigation.

During a visit to Bhairahawa, both Foreign Minister Deuba and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak extended condolences to Prakriti's family. Minister Deuba reiterated Nepal's commitment to uncovering the truth, emphasizing an ongoing diplomatic effort to clarify the facts surrounding the case and pressuring for the prosecution of those responsible.

The Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, assured Minister Deuba of serious action, commencing a detailed investigation in collaboration with Nepal. Over 1,000 Nepalese students at KIIT expressed their demand for a rigorous inquiry, organizing a protest within the university premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

