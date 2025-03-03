Left Menu

Brutal Assault in Shahpur Bamheta: Shocking Case of Mutilation

In Shahpur Bamheta village, a 42-year-old man named Sanjay Yadav was violently attacked by four individuals who broke into his home and mutilated him. His son reported the crime, and Yadav is receiving medical care in Meerut. The attackers' identities and motive remain unknown, with no CCTV evidence available.

Updated: 03-03-2025 21:11 IST
In a disturbing incident in Shahpur Bamheta village, a 42-year-old man named Sanjay Yadav was subjected to a brutal assault as four individuals allegedly broke into his home and mutilated him while he lay sleeping, according to police reports on Monday.

The attack occurred under the jurisdiction of Wave City Police Station on February 28. Currently, Yadav is hospitalized and receiving treatment in Meerut. His son, Prince Yadav, filed a complaint regarding the incident, as confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wave City, Upasana Pandey.

Police investigations indicate that the assailants rendered Yadav unconscious using an intoxicant before inflicting the grievous injury. Unfortunately, the absence of CCTV cameras near the property has hampered efforts to identify the attackers. The victim's statement is awaited, and the motive behind the assault remains unclear.

