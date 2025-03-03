Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Men Sentenced to Lifetime Imprisonment for 14-Year-Old Kerala Girl's Assault

Five men from Uttar Pradesh were sentenced to life imprisonment and additional years for the 2020 sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl from Kerala. The Perumbavoor Fast Track POCSO Special Court convicted Farhad Khan, Haroon Khan, Ashu, Faim, and Shahid. They enticed the victim during Covid-19, promising her a SIM card.

A POCSO special court in Perumbavoor has handed down life imprisonment to five men from Uttar Pradesh for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old Kerala girl in 2020.

The accused, migrant workers near the victim's home, misled her during the pandemic with a SIM card lure, subjecting her to repeated assaults.

The court ordered the perpetrators to pay compensation to the victim while severe sentences were imposed on each, including additional years of rigorous imprisonment.

