Trump's Strategic Shift: Possible Sanctions Relief for Russia

The Trump administration is drafting a plan to possibly ease sanctions on Russia to improve diplomatic relations and potentially end the war in Ukraine. Although sanctioned entities and individuals could see relief, it remains unclear what concessions might be sought from Moscow in exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 00:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is contemplating easing sanctions on Russia as President Donald Trump seeks to mend relations with Moscow and halt the war in Ukraine, according to sources. The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to prepare a list of sanctions that may be lifted during upcoming talks with Russian officials.

Options papers are being drafted to outline which sanctions might be eased on Russian oligarchs and other entities. The request highlights Trump's openness to a potential deal with Moscow, although it is uncertain what the U.S. would demand in return for any sanctions relief.

The Trump administration has indicated the possibility of reduced sanctions as part of broader diplomatic efforts. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted that Russia could gain economic relief contingent on negotiations. While the Kremlin is open to economic cooperation, formal deals would likely require U.S. sanctions relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

