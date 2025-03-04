Diplomatic Talks: U.S. and Oman Address Middle East Concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a diplomatic call with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi to address a range of pressing issues affecting the Middle East.

The discussion, highlighted by a U.S. State Department spokesperson, covered the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the urgent need for the release of all hostages.

They also delved into maintaining aid to Gaza, Syria's political trajectory, and halting hostilities in Lebanon, showcasing the comprehensive nature of their dialogue.

