Betrayal in Jaipur: Domestic Workers Turn Robbers
In Jaipur, a 48-year-old woman named Jyoti was assaulted and robbed by two domestic workers and an accomplice. Alone at the time, Jyoti was gagged and stabbed when she resisted. The thieves fled with jewelry, but her brother-in-law rescued her. Police are actively searching for the suspects.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Jaipur's Ambabari area, a 48-year-old woman named Jyoti was brutally attacked and robbed by two domestic helps and their accomplice, the police reported on Tuesday.
Jyoti was alone at home on Monday evening when the crime unfolded. Her husband, Devendra, was away for business, and their son Shailesh was at a shop. The recently hired helps, Indrajit and Ashok, both in their twenties, summoned an accomplice named Radhe to assist in the crime. The trio gagged Jyoti, tied her limbs, and stabbed her when she resisted. They made off with valuable jewelry.
The woman's brother-in-law, hearing her cries, quickly reached the residence and freed her. Authorities have filed a case and are conducting a search operation to capture the suspects involved in this heinous act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
