Tensions Rise as Turkey and Iran Clash Over Syrian Affairs

Iran has summoned Turkey's ambassador following remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, which Tehran viewed as destabilizing regarding Syria. State TV confirmed the diplomatic meeting occurred on Monday, involving Ambassador Hicabi Kırlangıç and Mahmoud Heydari from Iran's foreign ministry.

Fidan's interview with Qatar's al Jazeera sparked controversy as he criticized Iran's reliance on militias, describing it as a 'dangerous' foreign policy that needed change. Iran's director general, Heydari, stressed the necessity for both nations to avoid statements that could escalate tensions.

Despite ongoing disagreements between Tehran and Ankara, Iran's foreign ministry expressed the importance of maintaining constructive bilateral ties. Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei urged Turkish officials to reconsider their statements and suggested they reevaluate the influence of Israel's policies in Syria.

