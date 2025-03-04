Left Menu

Punjab Couple Busted for Singapore Job Scam

A couple from Punjab allegedly scammed a youth from Himachal Pradesh out of Rs 12.40 lakh by providing a fake Singapore work permit. An FIR has been filed, and a probe is underway. The victim paid a total of Rs 12.40 lakh before realizing the job offer was fraudulent.

A Punjab couple has been accused of duping a youth from Una district in Himachal Pradesh of Rs 12.40 lakh by providing a fraudulent work permit for Singapore, according to police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vasudha Sood, confirmed that they have registered an FIR and launched a probe following a complaint by the victim's father, Vijay Jaswal. The father reported that his son, Akhil Jaswal, was promised a job in Singapore by the couple in exchange for Rs 15 lakh.

Akhil reportedly transferred Rs 12.40 lakh to the couple over two separate transactions in October and December. Upon visiting the referred company in Singapore, Akhil discovered that the job offer and work permit were fake. Attempts to resolve the issue met with threats from the couple, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

