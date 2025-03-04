Left Menu

Life Imprisonment for Five in Doctor's Abduction Case

A special court sentenced five men to life in prison for abducting a doctor in Sipri Bazar four years ago. The convicts, found guilty by Special Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma, were fined Rs 25,000 each. The doctor was rescued from Morena before being sold to another gang.

In a significant judicial decision, a special court on Tuesday handed down life sentences to five individuals involved in the abduction of a doctor from Sipri Bazar four years ago. Each convict was also fined Rs 25,000 as part of the verdict.

According to government counsel Bipin Kumar Mishra, Special Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma convicted the men for kidnapping a prominent doctor, based on findings from the trial. The accused include Rajveer Singh Gurjar from Lakara village, Pushpendra Gurjar from Unnao Balaji, Ramlakhan Gurjar from Morena, Badam Singh Yadav from Vasudev Vihar Colony, and Krishna Kumar Sengar, also from Morena.

The incident took place on January 29, 2021, when Dr. RK Gurubakshani was abducted during his morning walk on Shivpuri Highway. Following a prolonged search, law enforcement successfully rescued him from Morena, thwarting plans to sell him to another gang. The court's ruling comes after a thorough trial process that confirmed the guilt of the five abductors, resulting in their life imprisonment and monetary penalty.

