Terror Trail: The Arrest of Abdul Rehman and the Hidden Threats of Sleeper Cells

In a significant development, authorities arrested 19-year-old Abdul Rehman, a resident of Milkipur, Uttar Pradesh, near Faridabad. Rehman, suspected of harboring terrorist intentions, was allegedly en route to Ayodhya when apprehended by a joint task force.

Investigations have unearthed crucial evidence, including hidden hand grenades near Faridabad and potentially incriminating videos found on Rehman's mobile phones. Sources suggest that Rehman has connections with the ISI and speculated ties to sleeper cells that may have provided logistical support.

Despite his family's denial of any terror-related activities, officials maintain the investigation is sensitive and ongoing, aiming to uncover local contacts and disrupt any sleeper cell operations linked to Rehman.

(With inputs from agencies.)