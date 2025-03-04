Left Menu

Terror Trail: The Arrest of Abdul Rehman and the Hidden Threats of Sleeper Cells

Abdul Rehman, a 19-year-old from Milkipur, was arrested near Faridabad, suspected of terrorist activities and connections with sleeper cells. Investigations reveal incriminating evidence, including hand grenades and potential links to ISI. His family denies his involvement, yet authorities are probing deeper into his affiliations and plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:00 IST
Abdul Rehman
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, authorities arrested 19-year-old Abdul Rehman, a resident of Milkipur, Uttar Pradesh, near Faridabad. Rehman, suspected of harboring terrorist intentions, was allegedly en route to Ayodhya when apprehended by a joint task force.

Investigations have unearthed crucial evidence, including hidden hand grenades near Faridabad and potentially incriminating videos found on Rehman's mobile phones. Sources suggest that Rehman has connections with the ISI and speculated ties to sleeper cells that may have provided logistical support.

Despite his family's denial of any terror-related activities, officials maintain the investigation is sensitive and ongoing, aiming to uncover local contacts and disrupt any sleeper cell operations linked to Rehman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

