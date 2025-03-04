Tragic Loss: Allegations of Police Torture in Kathua Lead to Suicide and Legal Action

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the family of Makhan Din, a 25-year-old who committed suicide last month after allegedly being tortured by police in Kathua district.

Din, a Gujjar youth, consumed insecticide and recorded his act, denying any terrorist links. This has prompted separate inquiries by local authorities and police.

The court extended the deadline for filing an action taken report on the custodial torture allegations, highlighting delays and legal challenges in registering an FIR. The next hearing is set for March 6.

