Tragic Loss: Allegations of Police Torture in Kathua Lead to Suicide and Legal Action
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah visited the family of Makhan Din, a young man who committed suicide alleging police torture in Kathua. An inquiry is underway, and legal proceedings are ongoing regarding the registration of an FIR. The case has drawn public and official attention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the family of Makhan Din, a 25-year-old who committed suicide last month after allegedly being tortured by police in Kathua district.
Din, a Gujjar youth, consumed insecticide and recorded his act, denying any terrorist links. This has prompted separate inquiries by local authorities and police.
The court extended the deadline for filing an action taken report on the custodial torture allegations, highlighting delays and legal challenges in registering an FIR. The next hearing is set for March 6.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Omar Abdullah
- police torture
- Kathua
- Makhan Din
- suicide
- Gujjar
- FIR
- inquiry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mysterious Deaths in Kathua: Unraveling a Tragic Mystery
Campus Tragedy at KIIT: Nepali Student's Suicide Sparks Uproar
Tension Escalates as KIIT University Faces Student Protests After Tragic Suicide
Diplomatic Efforts Unite After Tragic Student Suicide in Bhubaneswar
Tragic Incident in Surat: Unraveling the Mystery of a Suspected Murder-Suicide