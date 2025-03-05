Left Menu

China Drives Forward on Taiwan Reunification Amid Global Tensions

Chinese Premier Li Qiang reiterated China's commitment to the reunification with Taiwan, promising to resist foreign interference. His annual report to China's parliament emphasized cooperation with Taiwanese people for national rejuvenation, amidst ongoing military pressure and international debates over Taiwan's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 06:33 IST
China Drives Forward on Taiwan Reunification Amid Global Tensions
  • Country:
  • China

As the global spotlight intensifies on Taiwan, Chinese Premier Li Qiang has made a definitive statement regarding China's objectives on reunification. While addressing China's parliament, Li stressed the importance of rejuvenating the Chinese nation in collaboration with Taiwan, amidst mounting international pressures.

Li Qiang's address comes against a backdrop of increasing military maneuvers by China around Taiwan, which Beijing firmly asserts as its own territory. Yet, this stance is persistently challenged by the democratically-elected government in Taipei.

International observers are closely watching these developments, as Li reiterated China's firm opposition to any external interference. With heightened military activities and diplomatic tensions, the path to reunification remains under global scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025