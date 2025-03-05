Left Menu

Major Gold Smuggling Racket Uncovered by DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted a major gold smuggling operation, seizing 14.2 kg of gold worth over Rs 12 crore from a passenger at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. This marks one of the biggest gold seizures at the airport recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled a significant gold smuggling racket, confiscating 14.2 kg of gold valued at over Rs 12 crore, the finance ministry announced on Wednesday.

DRI officers apprehended a female passenger at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The 33-year-old Indian national, traveling on an Emirates flight from Dubai, was caught with foreign-origin gold bars ingeniously hidden on her. The gold, assessed at Rs 12.56 crore, was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigations led DRI officers to her residence on Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, where additional gold jewelry worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were seized. The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The total seizures in this case tally up to Rs 17.29 crore, dealing a major setback to organized smuggling networks.

