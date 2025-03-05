Major Gold Smuggling Bust: Actress Ranya Rao Arrested at Bengaluru Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday announced a notable breakthrough in its ongoing efforts against smuggling. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, with gold bars estimated at a staggering Rs 12.56 crore.

On her arrival from Dubai on March 3, DRI officers, armed with precise intelligence, intercepted the actress. A search revealed gold bars weighing 14.2 kg ingeniously hidden. Following the seizure, additional searches at her Lavelle Road residence found gold jewelry and cash, collectively bringing the total seized assets to Rs 17.29 crore.

Raro, connected to prominent police officer Ramachandra Rao, has been detained under the Customs Act, 1962, highlighting the severe action against organized smuggling rings. The operation reflects the Ministry of Finance's commitment to curbing such unlawful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)