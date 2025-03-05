Land Dispute: Assam's Territorial Challenges
Around 83,000 hectares of Assam's land have been encroached upon by neighboring states including Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. The issue was raised by Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, highlighting the significant territorial challenges faced by Assam across 18 districts.
In a recent assembly session, Assam's Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora revealed that approximately 83,000 hectares of the state's land have been encroached upon by neighboring states. The encroachment involves four states: Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, affecting 18 districts of Assam.
Highlighting the extent of the issue, Bora stated that the largest encroachment, involving 59,490.21 hectares, is by Nagaland. Arunachal Pradesh follows with 16,144.01 hectares, while Mizoram and Meghalaya have encroached on 3,675.78 hectares and 3,441.86 hectares respectively.
The affected districts include Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Jorhat, reflecting a significant territorial challenge for Assam. This matter was addressed in response to a query by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed.
