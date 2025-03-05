Northern Ireland's Legal Obligation for Anti-Poverty Strategy Unmet
Northern Ireland's power-sharing government has breached a long-standing legal obligation by failing to establish an anti-poverty strategy, according to a recent high court ruling. This comes as poverty rates remain high in nationalist-majority areas. The ruling underscores the legal imperative for action, as successive administrations have failed to address the issue.
Northern Ireland's power-sharing government is under scrutiny following a high court ruling that found it in violation of a nearly 20-year-old statutory obligation to create an anti-poverty strategy. This legal requirement was part of the 2006 St Andrew's Agreement that modified the 1998 Good Friday Peace deal.
The court's decision reaffirms a previous 2015 ruling in response to complaints by the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) human rights group. Despite the reinstatement of the regional assembly in 2024, no strategy has been implemented, exacerbating poverty levels.
The CAJ argues that an anti-poverty plan is not merely a political choice but a legal necessity. Judge Michael Humphreys did not find evidence that the Minister for Communities hindered the strategy's development. A government spokesperson indicated plans to present a strategy proposal soon.

