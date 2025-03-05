Left Menu

Russian Forces Thwart Militant Plot in Dagestan

Russian counter-terrorism units neutralized four Islamic State militants in Dagestan, preventing an attack on a local Interior Ministry branch. The raid occurred amid rising Islamist militancy in Russia and Central Asia, regions with historical ties to jihadist movements. The ominous trend follows previous attacks linked to ISIS-Khorasan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four militants, affiliated with the Islamic State group, were eliminated by Russian counter-terrorism forces in Dagestan, preventing a planned attack on a regional Interior Ministry branch, Russian security services reported on Wednesday.

The incident highlights increased militant Islamist activities in Russia and Central Asia, with a rise in plots orchestrated by groups including ISIS-Khorasan, which has claimed responsibility for past attacks in the region. This splinter group continues to be a significant threat despite earlier claims of a defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Weapons, including grenade launchers and machine guns, were found at the scene, indicating the severity of the threat. The FSB has also recently thwarted other plots, including a planned metro attack in Moscow, signaling ongoing challenges posed by enduring jihadist networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

