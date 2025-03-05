Left Menu

Punjab Police Clampdown: Farmers' March to Chandigarh Halted Amid Surging Tensions

Punjab Police blocked farmers' movement towards Chandigarh amidst a planned sit-in led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). Farmers' demands include minimum support price for crops and resolution of various state-linked agricultural issues. Despite roadblocks and detentions, protests persisted across the state, spurring political discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police stopped farmers from reaching Chandigarh to attend a Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) sit-in. Despite enhanced security and roadblocks at state entry points, farmers protested their demands, notably the purchase of crops at minimum support prices.

Strong condemnation ensued as police detained several farmers attempting the journey, branding the government's actions as an 'undeclared emergency.' SKM leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan among those detained in Sangrur, emphasized the need to push forward with the protest despite police interference.

As tensions surged, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the repeat protests, while SKM demanded substantive discussions on key agricultural issues. Commuters faced delays due to security checks, highlighting the broader public inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

