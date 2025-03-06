Left Menu

Teenager from MP detained for murder of elderly man over sexual attack bid

Police have detained a 17-year-old boy for killing an elderly man, who allegedly tried to sexually attack him in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.The incident occurred on February 25 in Durga Nagar area of Koradi in the city, they said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-03-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 14:23 IST
The incident occurred on February 25 in Durga Nagar area of Koradi in the city, they said. The deceased, Papa Madavi, was 65 years old, an official of Koradi police station said. ''The boy, who works as a construction worker, had met Madavi in January this year. On the day of the incident, the man invited the teenager to his house and tried to sexually attack him. The boy resisted the attempt, but the man pulled out a knife and a scuffle ensued,'' he said. The boy grabbed a blade and slashed the man on his neck, he said, adding that the minor also took hold of the knife and stabbed the man multiple times, killing him on the spot. After the incident, the boy escaped from the spot and went to his native place in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat.

After the police were alerted about the incident, a probe was launched and they tracked down the boy in Balaghat. He was brought to Nagpur and detained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

