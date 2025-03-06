Kremlin blasts 'confrontational' Macron speech

The Kremlin on Thursday condemned what it called a highly confrontational speech by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he called Russia a threat to France and Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the French leader's comments, in an address to the nation on Wednesday, were an indication that Paris was thinking about continuing the war in Ukraine.

It could hardly be perceived as a speech by a leader who was thinking about peace, he said, adding that Macron had omitted important facts and failed to mention Russia's legitimate concerns and fears. Under Macron, France has supplied arms to Ukraine and said it is prepared to consider sending troops there to help ensure the implementation of any peace agreement. Russia has said the presence of any troops from NATO countries would be unacceptable.

Macron also said in Wednesday's speech that France was considering extending the protection of its nuclear arsenal to other European countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)