Biocon Biologics ties up with Civica Inc to expand diabetes drug access in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:05 IST
Biocon Biologics on Thursday said it has tied up with not-for-profit generic drug and pharmaceutical firm Civica, Inc to expand access and affordability of Insulin Aspart in the US.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biocon Biologics will supply Insulin Aspart drug substance to Civica, Inc, who will use the drug substance to produce Insulin Aspart drug product, a rapid-acting insulin analog, at its manufacturing facility in Petersburg, Virginia.

Civica will commercialise the medicine for patients in the US after completion of development work and clinical trials, Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

No technology transfer is involved in the agreement, it added.

Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd.

''As a fully integrated global biologics company, Biocon Biologics is uniquely positioned to drive commercial success through tailored go-to-market strategies that create lasting value for all stakeholders. Our collaboration with Civica reflects this commitment,'' Biocon Biologics CEO & Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said.

Ned McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Civica, Inc said the partnership with Biocon Biologics will allow it to deliver on its important mission and help people who need access to Insulin Aspart.

''Civica will utilise our US-based manufacturing operations in Petersburg, Virginia to produce prefilled pens and vials of insulin,'' he added.

The collaboration is in addition to Biocon Biologics' own Insulin Aspart drug product for the US which is currently under US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review.

There are 38.4 million people with diabetes in the US, which is around 11.6 per cent of the total population, with nearly a quarter being undiagnosed.

An additional 97.6 million Americans have been identified as prediabetic, the company stated citing data.

